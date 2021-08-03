Alchemix (ALCX) Trading Up 15.2% Over Last Week

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One Alchemix coin can now be purchased for about $341.54 or 0.00895075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a total market cap of $96.89 million and approximately $34.00 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00059070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.04 or 0.00802044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00094403 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00041497 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix (CRYPTO:ALCX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 716,507 coins and its circulating supply is 283,673 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

