Alchemy Pay Price Tops $0.0246 on Top Exchanges (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 161.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 1,287.7% higher against the dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $74.20 million and $196.26 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.25 or 0.00299045 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.91 or 0.00139881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00151733 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003591 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

ACH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,016,739,268 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.