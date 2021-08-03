Aleph.im 24-Hour Volume Hits $507,987.00 (ALEPH)

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last week, Aleph.im has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $507,987.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000403 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00061989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00015442 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $308.36 or 0.00809565 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00093380 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00042352 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

Aleph.im is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,454,287 coins. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . The official website for Aleph.im is aleph.im . Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Aleph.im Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

