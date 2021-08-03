Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.23. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 393,544 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alexco Resource from $3.60 to $3.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Alexco Resource had a negative net margin of 616.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexco Resource Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexco Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.