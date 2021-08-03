Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s (ALFVY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.50.

Shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $41.90. 9,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,901. The stock has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.01. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation solutions; installation materials; cleaning validation instruments and instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

