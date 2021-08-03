Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.12

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.12 and last traded at C$19.89, with a volume of 1355965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.42.

The company has a market capitalization of C$12.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$803.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$687.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Algonquin Power & Utilities news, Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.60, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at C$833,838.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

