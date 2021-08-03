Algorand Tops 1-Day Volume of $60.74 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.60 billion and $60.74 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00002143 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00032970 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00255938 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00034493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006128 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00015964 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $967.66 or 0.02527921 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,668,060,550 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,725,680 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

