Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $32.67 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.27 billion to $34.09 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $21.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $137.49 billion to $145.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $173.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $162.96 billion to $183.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.90.

Shares of BABA opened at $200.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $541.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.79. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Alibaba Group by 416.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

