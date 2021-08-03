Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $14.88 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $14.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS.

BABA traded down $3.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.00. 929,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,313,556. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.79. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alibaba Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

