Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Sells $3,509,500.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ALGN traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $701.34. 663,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,702. The firm has a market cap of $55.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.07, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $614.50. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.83 and a 52 week high of $713.70.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

