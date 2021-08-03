Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$53.27.

Several brokerages have commented on ATD.B. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$50.29 on Tuesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$36.03 and a 1-year high of C$50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$45.98. The company has a market cap of C$41.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

