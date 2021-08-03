Alison Bauerlein Sells 8,235 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $658,882.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alison Bauerlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of Inogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01.

On Tuesday, July 27th, Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of Inogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64.

INGN traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.14. 183,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,680. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.18 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.33.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

