Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,851. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90.
In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Allegheny Technologies
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
