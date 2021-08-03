Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Issues Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.55. The stock had a trading volume of 33,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,851. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATI. Bank of America raised Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.86.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

