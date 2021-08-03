Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) to announce $57.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.50 million to $59.10 million. Allegiance Bancshares posted sales of $53.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full year sales of $232.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $238.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $224.40 million, with estimates ranging from $219.20 million to $228.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of ABTX stock opened at $35.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.33 million, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.09. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,000,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,659,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after purchasing an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

