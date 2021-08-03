Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 28,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. 35.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.