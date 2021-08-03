Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.97

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.78, with a volume of 29632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.15.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNT shares. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho upgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.57.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 725.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

