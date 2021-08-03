Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Jason E. Schugel Sells 2,500 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason E. Schugel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.97. 2,748,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,920. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.94.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Ally Financial by 285,355.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 376,669 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

