ALLY Market Cap Reaches $12.49 Million (ALY)

ALLY (CURRENCY:ALY) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One ALLY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. ALLY has a total market cap of $12.49 million and $294,408.00 worth of ALLY was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ALLY has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00058529 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00014791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.61 or 0.00797683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00094353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00041539 BTC.

About ALLY

ALY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2019. ALLY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for ALLY is getally.io . ALLY’s official Twitter account is @getally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ally is focused on providing users the most secure and decentralized online communication solution. With private P2P chats, group chats, broadcast channels, ephemeral messaging, and crypto transfers, Ally offers a multitude of features to ensure users have the richest experience possible. As the first dApp built on Skrumble Network’s public blockchain, Ally is primed to be the go-to communication application for managing crypto communities, discussing sensitive political matters, and exploring a variety of fun and engaging topics. “

Buying and Selling ALLY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

