Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Acquires 4,816 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,013. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,963,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 361,440 shares of company stock worth $56,376,705. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

