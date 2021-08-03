Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for approximately 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $29,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 26,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in 3M by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,902,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $332,610,000 after acquiring an additional 388,686 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in 3M by 284.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in 3M by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 11,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,868. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.69. 3M has a twelve month low of $149.31 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 67.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.75.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

