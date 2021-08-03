Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 39.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 108.7% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 80,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $53,434,000 after buying an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 217.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after buying an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after buying an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.98.

Tesla stock traded down $5.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $704.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,137,478. The firm has a market cap of $697.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.70, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.00 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $642.55.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total transaction of $995,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.06, for a total value of $6,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,028,747.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.