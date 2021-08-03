Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 13,769 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.6% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 768.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 651,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,289,000 after purchasing an additional 576,451 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.72.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $76.44. 227,644 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,510. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.65. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 53.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

