Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 2,078 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,272. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $89.02 and a one year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.