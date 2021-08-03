Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 264,719 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 756,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,719 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 1.32% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter.

IXC stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,996. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $27.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

