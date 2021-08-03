Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys 9,820 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,482 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,820 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.44. 259,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.32. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.87.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 703,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.55, for a total value of $100,246,576.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,456,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total value of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

