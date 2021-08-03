Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,139 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $774,701,000 after acquiring an additional 388,682 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

UNH stock traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,381. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $394.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 15,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.04, for a total transaction of $6,361,073.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,438 shares of company stock valued at $42,706,034 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.