Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $15,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.52. 468,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,338,002. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $991.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.49.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.85.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

