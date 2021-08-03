Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,141 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $991.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,392. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.74. The stock has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $633.29 and a 52 week high of $998.67.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $939.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $940.26.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,145 shares of company stock valued at $29,092,535 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

