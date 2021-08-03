Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 39,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $69.14. 132,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,872. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $49.17 and a one year high of $70.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

