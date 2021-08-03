Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $10,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3,799.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,563,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after buying an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,678,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 63,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,196. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.33.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

