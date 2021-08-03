Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1,144.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

CVS traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $83.13. 126,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $109.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,873 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,201 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

