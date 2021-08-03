Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,474 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,178 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,246 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KGI Securities started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,921 shares of company stock worth $653,433. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.37. 181,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

