Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $10.62 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,003 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.87. 212,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.44. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $74.76 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $138.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

