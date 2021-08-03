Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,149 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at $1,919,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $251,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,013 shares of company stock valued at $51,933,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.39. The stock had a trading volume of 9,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,359. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $213.63 and a 12 month high of $293.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHW. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

