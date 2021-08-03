Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $40.73 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $40,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,440,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,896,852,000 after acquiring an additional 925,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,434,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,633,113,000 after acquiring an additional 602,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,649,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 178,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.55. The stock had a trading volume of 405,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $91.38 and a fifty-two week high of $167.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.15. The stock has a market cap of $461.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

