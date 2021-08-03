Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.58. 1,417,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $350.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $368.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

