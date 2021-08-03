Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,422,475 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $397.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,014. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $405.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $376.95.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

