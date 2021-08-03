Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,354,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 606.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 353,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,919,000 after buying an additional 303,000 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,881,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after acquiring an additional 170,311 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.84. The company had a trading volume of 48,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,280. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.92. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $123.21 and a 12-month high of $160.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

