Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 81,248 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 81,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 917,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,225,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,773 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 125,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 135,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $34.46. 239,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,382,786. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

