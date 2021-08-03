Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,680 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.1% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 161.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. MKM Partners started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.80. 346,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,105,866. The firm has a market cap of $235.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.68. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

