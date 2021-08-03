Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,250,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,375,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 157,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. 51,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,706. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.29. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.27.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,057 shares of company stock valued at $12,778,934. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

