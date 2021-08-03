Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,398 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $38,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $484,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period.

VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,434. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.11 and a 12 month high of $83.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

