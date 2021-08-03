Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,037 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.25.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 69,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.