Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,297 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

NYSEARCA:MGV traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,193. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.48 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

