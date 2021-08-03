Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 3,578 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,578 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE:RGA traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,112. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

