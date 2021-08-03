Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 48,795 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,795 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for approximately 2.0% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $27,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife by 81.5% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 41,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in MetLife by 17.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 15,087 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 51.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 471,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 159,774 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the second quarter worth $821,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.20. The stock had a trading volume of 91,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,776,583. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.91.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

