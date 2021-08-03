Alpha Finance Lab One Day Trading Volume Tops $41.13 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $229.85 million and $41.13 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00045068 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002365 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,004,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

