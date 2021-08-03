Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) Short Interest Update

Alpha Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:ALLIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 988,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ALLIF opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.60. Alpha Lithium has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
About Alpha Lithium
