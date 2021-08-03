Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Marathon Asset Management LLP’s 5th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,955 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.9% of Marathon Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $241,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CTC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,835,000. First Command Bank boosted its position in Alphabet by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,351,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,717.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,559.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

