Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Vancity Investment Management Ltd

Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 57.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.4% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,045.10.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,718.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,800.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,559.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

